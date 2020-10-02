U.S. House passes Democrats' $2.2 trillion COVID-19 aid plan, which Republicans oppose

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) participates in a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $2.2 trillion Democratic plan for fresh relief from the coronavirus pandemic, though objections from the White House and top Republicans are likely to doom it in the Senate.

Republicans said the Democrats’ plan still costs too much, although Democrats have reduced the price tag by over a trillion dollars since May. The House vote was 214-207.