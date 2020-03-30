U.S. House not expected to meet sooner than April 20, Hoyer says

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks out from the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is not expected to meet again in regular session sooner than Monday April 20, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat, advised members on Monday.

“Members are further advised that if the House is required to take action on critical legislation related to the coronavirus response or other legislative priorities, members will be given sufficient notice to return to Washington, DC,” said the advisory from Hoyer’s office.