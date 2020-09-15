U.S. House's Hoyer: coronavirus needs more than $1.5 trillion bipartisan group wants

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) wears a face mask as he walks to the House Chamber ahead of a vote on an additional economic stimulus package passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday requirements for coronavirus relief are greater than $1.5 trillion that a bipartisan group called the “Problem Solvers” caucus is proposing, but he called their ideas “useful.”

Speaking to reporters, Hoyer said “getting to a compromise is absolutely essential” on coronavirus relief. He said he believed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were talking at least once a week on the subject.