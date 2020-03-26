U.S.
U.S. delays enforcing tougher ID requirements until October 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Homeland Security Department (DHS) on Wednesday said it would delay enforcement of rules requiring Americans to get new identification cards in order to board airplanes or enter a federal building by another 12 month.

The department said in a statement it was extending the “REAL ID” deadline until October 2021. In January, DHS said U.S. states had issued more than 95 million compliant licenses and ID cards — only one-third of 276 million total U.S. cards. Congress in 2005 approved federal standards for issuing identification cards but enforcement has been repeatedly delayed.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

