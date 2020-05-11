Illinois governor, staff to work from home after aide tests positive for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and employees in his office will work from home after a senior staff member tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a statement from Pritzker’s office.

Pritzker tested negative for the virus last week and on Sunday, according to the statement. The asymptomatic staff member tested positive late last week. The governor and staff will return to the office when it is deemed safe by the Illinois health department, and Pritzker will continue to hold daily press briefings via videoconference.