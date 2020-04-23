Illinois governor to extend stay-at-home order: local media

FILE PHOTO: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker delivers remarks at the North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) 2019 legislative conference in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker was expected on Thursday to extend his state’s stay-at-home order, which was to expire on April 30, to stem the spread of COVID-19, local media reported.

The state saw 2,049 new cases on Wednesday, the largest one-day increase since the outbreak of the pandemic began.

It was unclear how long the extension will be, but several media outlets reported that it could go until May 30 or longer.