U.S. considers expanding current visa restrictions for foreign workers: FT

FILE PHOTO: A traveler has his passport scanned as he passes through U.S. Customs and Immigration after using the Cross Border Xpress pedestrian bridge between San Diego and the Tijuana airport on the facility's opening day in Otay Mesa, California December 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is considering a significant expansion of current visa restrictions for foreign workers, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.

Many of Trump's top advisers and cabinet members had a meeting on Tuesday to discuss a potential executive order to suspend the issuance of visas to several classes of individuals, the newspaper reported, citing four people briefed on the meeting on.ft.com/37JmcXv.