U.S. House creates panel to probe federal coronavirus response

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) listens to U.S. Rep. James McGovern (D-MA) ahead of a vote on a $484 billion coronavirus relief bill on the floor of the House of Representatives inside the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol, in this still image from video in Washington, U.S., AprIl 23, 2020. U.S. House TV/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved the creation of a special investigative panel to examine the federal government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

By a partisan vote, with Republicans opposing the measure, the House signed off on the panel, which will have broad powers to investigate how federal dollars are being spent, U.S. preparedness and Trump administration deliberations. It will be able to issue subpoenas as it conducts its probes.