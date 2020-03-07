U.S. sailor confirmed with coronavirus in Italy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. sailor deployed to Naples, Italy, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the U.S. military said on Saturday, in the second confirmed case among U.S. forces following another in South Korea.

“The member is currently restricted to their residence, receiving supportive and medical care in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control,” the military’s European Command said in a statement.

“Military health professionals are conducting a thorough contact investigation to determine whether any other personnel may have been exposed,” it said.