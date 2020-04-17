Fed's Kashkari says Trump's 'staged approach' to reopen economy makes sense

FILE PHOTO: Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks during an interview at Reuters in New York February 17, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s plan for reopening the U.S. economy following the novel coronavirus pandemic “makes sense” and is consistent with the advice of health experts, Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari said in an interview with Fox News Channel on Thursday.

“When I looked at the president’s plan it seems consistent with the advice and the feedback that we’ve heard from health experts, that there is a way to slowly reopen the economy,” Kashkari said. “Obviously we want to try to avoid the virus flaring back up again and giving back the gains that we’ve had, and I think a staged approach, looking over the horizon, makes sense.”