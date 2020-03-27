U.S.
March 27, 2020 / 9:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Representative Mike Kelly tests positive for coronavirus

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Mike Kelly, Republican of Pennsylvania, said on Friday he has tested positive for the coronavirus, the fifth member of Congress to do so.

In a statement, Kelly said he had started experiencing mild flu-like symptoms earlier this week, and his doctor ordered a test that he obtained at a drive-through testing site.

“My test came back positive this afternoon,” he said. “My symptoms remain mild, and I will serve the 16th district from home until I fully recover.”

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below