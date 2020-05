FILE PHOTO: A children's playground is closed with caution tape amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

CHICAGO (Reuters) - U.S. health officials plan to alert doctors to report cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19 in children to their state and local health departments, a spokesman for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The alert will be released on Wednesday or Thursday, the spokesman said.