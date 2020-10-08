Kudlow says Trump backs separate bills for certain COVID-19 aid

FILE PHOTO: Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow walks after speaking to the media (COVID-19) in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the White House would like to have more COVID-19 aid passed before the election but that the nation’s economy did not necessarily depend on an assistance package.

“Now the president believes that we should shift into ... stand-alone bills to get the key points through,” Kudlow told Fox News in an interview.