Kudlow says White House not concerned about a second coronavirus wave: WSJ

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

(Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is not concerned about a second wave of coronavirus cases, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kudlow, director of the White House National Economic Council, made his remarks in a private virtual meeting for clients of investment bank Evercore Inc, the Journal reported, citing a recording reviewed by the newspaper.

“Basically, the story is there have been some flare-ups of the virus, very controllable,” Kudlow was quoted by the newspaper as saying. It said his appearance in the closed meeting was approved by ethics lawyers.