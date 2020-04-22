Next round of coronavirus business aid to be as fair as possible: Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: White House National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow speaks during a "small business relief update" video conference call event with banking executives to discuss the U.S. government's rescue program for businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 7, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Wednesday said the Trump administration would try to fairly distribute the next round of aid for small businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak, saying demand for the first round of funding was “overwhelming.”

“We’re always making adjustments wherever necessary. We’re always trying to be as totally fair as possible in allocating” the money, he said in an interview on CNBC, adding that he expected there to be “very significant” demand for the loans.

He added that additional legislation may also be needed to protect businesses from liability as states start to reopen economic activity.