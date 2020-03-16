Business News
March 16, 2020 / 3:57 PM / a few seconds ago

Trump administration readying $400 billion boost to economy: Kudlow

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States stands ready to pour $400 billion into the nation’s economy to help mitigate the economic hit from the fast-spreading and highly-contagious coronavirus outbreak, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Monday.

“We’ve got about $400 billion of fiscal actions that we can use - executive authority and the legislation, which is now before the Senate,” Kudlow told Fox Business Network in an interview

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Tim Ahmann; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below