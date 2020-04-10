U.S. economy should be able to reopen on 'rolling basis': White House adviser Kudlow

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Director of the Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks during the Wall Street Journal CEO Council, in Washington, U.S., December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Thursday said the U.S. economy should be able to reopen “on a rolling basis” over the next month or two.

“The next month or two, we should be able to restart at least on a rolling basis,” Kudlow said in an interview on Fox Business Network. “Our intent here was, is to try to relieve people of the enormous difficult hardships they are suffering through no fault of their own.”

