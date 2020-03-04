U.S. health chief: Labs can develop coronavirus test without FDA approval

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is working to allow companies to develop their own coronavirus tests without seeking regulatory approval first, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said ahead of a White House meeting with labmakers later on Wednesday.

Azar, speaking in a Fox News interview, also said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was shipping enough tests to allow for 75,000 tests this week, and that the CDC’s private contractor was also shipping “over a million testing capability to hospitals and labs and others who want that.”