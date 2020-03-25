Three Republicans call for layoff language fix before Senate coronavirus bill vote

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three Republican U.S. senators on Wednesday said the Senate should not vote on a $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill until legislative language that they say would encourage layoffs is fixed or fresh guidance issued from the Labor Department.

“If the federal government accidentally incentivizes layoffs, we risk life-threatening shortages in sectors where doctors, nurses, and pharmacists are trying to care for the sick, and where growers and grocers, truckers and cooks are trying to get food to families’ tables,” Senators Tim Scott, Lindsey Graham and Ben Sasse said in a joint statement.

“We must sadly oppose the fast-tracking of this bill until this text is addressed, or the Department of Labor issues regulatory guidance that no American would earn more by not working than by working,” they said.