House considering Wednesday vote on Senate-passed business loan program: Hoyer

FILE PHOTO: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) walks out from the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is considering whether to hold a vote on Wednesday on a Senate-approved extension of a $660 billion lending program in an effort to help small businesses that have been hit hard by the coronavirus, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.

The Democratic leader said the House is trying to determine whether the money is needed immediately but has not received requested information from the Trump administration. A decision on the vote will be made later in the day, Hoyer said.