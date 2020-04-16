U.S. telling lenders small business fund to run dry imminently: source

FILE PHOTO: People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at an Arkansas Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, U.S. April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Oxford

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Small Business Administration is telling lenders a $350 billion emergency loan program for small businesses designed to help them keep workers on their payrolls is expected to run out of funds imminently, a source familiar with the situation said.

The Trump administration has been pressing Congress to approve further funding for the program, set up to help small business weather a drop in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic, but lawmakers have yet to come to terms on legislation as Democrats push to include other provisions in any bill.