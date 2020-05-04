U.S. House Republican leader McCarthy: money for states can be only about covid

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks to the media in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said more money for state and local governments in a next round of coronavirus relief legislation “could only be about covid,” referring to spending on mitigating the virus’s impact.

In an interview with Politico, McCarthy said he preferred having cities apply directly for grants to address their needs rather than going through states. Democrats, who have the majority in the House, have been urging up to a trillion dollars more in spending for cities and states, but “I get a real concern about just sending money to a state,” McCarthy said.