Senate will delay recess, work on coronavirus bill next week: McConnell

FILE PHOTO: Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) 2020 Policy Conference in Washington U.S., March 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will delay its recess and will work next week on a coronavirus relief bill, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday.

McConnell, a Republican, also said in a Twitter post that he was glad talks between the Trump administration and the Democratic House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were continuing.

“I hope Congress can pass bipartisan legislation to continue combating the coronavirus and keep our economy strong,” McConnell said.