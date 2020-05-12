McConnell says he is spearheading broad coronavirus liability bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he is helping to spearhead a broad legislative package that would provide protection against coronavirus-related litigation for businesses and a range of other entities.

“Our legislation is going to create a legal safe harbor for businesses, nonprofits, governments and workers and schools who are following public health guidelines,” McConnell said on the floor of the Senate.

He did not say when the legislation would be introduced.