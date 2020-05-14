McConnell: U.S. Republicans open to future possible coronavirus relief bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wears a protective face mask as he walks down a hallway of the Hart Senate Office Building during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Friday he is open to another relief bill that might help alleviate economic pain inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, and is even talking to members of President Donald Trump’s administration about possible legislation.

The top Republican in the U.S. Congress, though, declined to say in an interview with Fox News when his party might begin negotiating a bill and said their “red line” is including liability protection for companies and other institutions.