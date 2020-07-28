McConnell will not bring coronavirus aid bill to Senate floor without liability protections

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to a luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday no coronavirus relief bill will be brought to the Senate floor without legal liability protections included in the legislation.

Democrats have opposed these provisions.

McConnell, a Republican, speaking to reporters said there is “zero chance” that America can get back to normal without new liability protections, and not just for businesses.

He also said he opposed “non-germane” amendments to coronavirus relief legislation, including a provision to fund a new FBI building, and hoped they would be dropped by the end of the legislative process.