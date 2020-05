FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, on Tuesday said that any new coronavirus-response legislation would have to be “narrowly targeted,” as he criticized a $3 trillion plan unveiled by House of Representatives Democrats.

“We’re going to insist on doing narrowly targeted legislation if and when we do legislate again and we may well,” McConnell told reporters.