U.S. Senate to pass massive coronavirus bill on Wednesday: McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) gives a thumbs up while entering the Senate Chamber Floor after Congress agreed to a multi-trillion dollar economic stimulus package created in response to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 Coronavirus, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate will move to pass a massive coronavirus bill on Wednesday aimed at providing economic relief for individuals and companies amid the ongoing outbreak, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.

“Today the Senate will act to help the people of this country weather this storm,” McConnell said in remarks on the chamber floor. “This is not even a stimulus package. It is emergency relief.”