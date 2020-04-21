Politics
April 21, 2020 / 7:29 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

U.S. Senate's McConnell: reached bipartisan agreement on coronavirus bill

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) walks to his vehicle following a Senate Pro Forma session on Capitol Hill, while the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Washington, U.S., April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell welcomed a bipartisan agreement on additional coronavirus relief on Tuesday and said he hoped the Senate would quickly pass it.

McConnell, a Republican, said the deal had over $320 billion for a small business loan program, $60 billion for another emergency small business loan program, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing.

“I welcome this bipartisan agreement and hope the Senate will quickly pass it once members have reviewed the final text,” he said.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Chris Reese

