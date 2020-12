FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks through the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday he hoped lawmakers would reach agreement on a coronavirus relief bill Thursday, saying agreement appeared close at hand.

But McConnell told reporters who asked whether lawmakers would need to pass another stopgap funding bill to keep the government running while negotiations continue: “We may.”