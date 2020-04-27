U.S. Senate Republican leader sees further aid for states, cities

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to reporters after it was announced U.S. congressional leaders and the White House agreed on nearly $500 billion more in coronavirus relief for the U.S. economy, bringing to nearly $3 trillion the amount allocated to deal with the crisis, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Monday predicted that Congress would approve further funding for states and cities whose budgets have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

“There probably will be another state and local funding bill but we need to make sure that we achieve something that will go beyond simply sending out money,” McConnell told Fox News Radio, saying a suggestion he made last week that states could enter bankruptcy was just “an option to be looked at.”