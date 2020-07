U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds onto a protective face mask as he speaks about legislation for additional coronavirus aid during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 20, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he expects another round of direct payments to Americans will be included in the next coronavirus response bill.

Speaking to reporters, McConnell also said he plans to introduce the legislation in the next few days and it will serve as a starting point for negotiations with Democrats.