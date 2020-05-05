U.S. Senate Republicans crafting 'narrow' business liability protections: McConnell

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) wears a protective mask as he arrives at his office inside the U.S. Capitol after senators returned to Capitol Hill amid concerns that their legislative sessions could put lawmakers and staff at risk of contracting the coronavirus in Washington, U.S., May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said that legislation to protect businesses from litigation related to the coronavirus outbreak will be narrowly-crafted by Republicans and would have to be included in any upcoming bill in response to the pandemic.

Saying that a flood of litigation had already begun in the United States, McConnell told reporters, “We are working on a narrowly crafted liability protection” bill and that “It will not protect somebody from gross negligence.”