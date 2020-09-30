U.S. Senate's McConnell says Republicans, Democrats 'very far apart' on coronavirus relief

FILE PHOTO: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) speaks to the media after the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that Republicans and Democrats are still very far apart on how much to spend on another coronavirus relief package.

“Secretary Mnuchin and the Speaker are continuing to speak, but we’re very very far apart,” McConnell told reporters, referring to ongoing talks about coronavirus aid between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. McConnell said Pelosi’s latest proposal of $2.2 trillion was “outlandish”.