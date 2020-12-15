U.S. Senate's McConnell wants a government spending bill with coronavirus aid attached

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) removes his face mask as he arrives for a news conference with other Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday lawmakers won’t leave Washington this year until they have agreed on a fresh package of coronavirus relief.

McConnell told reporters that he hopes lawmakers can produce a government spending bill with the coronavirus aid attached to it. “We’re going to stay here until we get a COVID package ... no matter how long it takes,” the Republican senator said.