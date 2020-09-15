White House's Meadows says moderates' COVID relief plan could lead to more talks

FILE PHOTO: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 31, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday a $1.5 trillion coronavirus relief proposal from a bipartisan group of moderate lawmakers does not align with administration priorities but could provide a “real opening for further discussions.”

“It’s a very thoughtful proposal. It certainly doesn’t align with a view of the priorities that the president has,” Meadows told Reuters.

“But it’s certainly worth discussion and worth consideration and if that’s something that the speaker is willing to kind of quasi-embrace, I think it provides a real opening for further discussions,” he said.