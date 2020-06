FILE PHOTO: A grocery store worker wears a mask while working in the meat department of a grocery store as the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in the Brooklyn borough of New York U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The largest U.S. meatpacking union said on Thursday that 93 meatpacking and food-processing workers have died from COVID-19 and employees continue to face risks from the new coronavirus.

The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union told reporters on a conference call that over 196 of all its members, who also include grocery store workers, have died.