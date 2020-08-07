Democrats, White House to continue economic assistance talks on Friday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Democratic congressional leaders and White House officials on Friday said they would continue negotiations on the next round of economic assistance amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, one day after talks appeared to have stalled.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a tweet, said he and President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows would meet with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Pelosi also confirmed the Friday afternoon talks at a news conference.