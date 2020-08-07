Politics
August 7, 2020 / 4:47 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Democrats, White House to continue economic assistance talks on Friday

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Top Democratic congressional leaders and White House officials on Friday said they would continue negotiations on the next round of economic assistance amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, one day after talks appeared to have stalled.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in a tweet, said he and President Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows would meet with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). Pelosi also confirmed the Friday afternoon talks at a news conference.

Reporting by Richard Cowan, Pete Schroeder; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below