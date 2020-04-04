Trump invokes Defense Production Act to stop export of masks

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable with energy sector CEOs in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an order directing his administration to stop N-95 face masks and other personal protective equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic from being exported to other countries.

In a statement, Trump said his order under the Defense Production Act “is another step in our ongoing fight to prevent hoarding, price gouging, and profiteering by preventing the harmful export of critically needed PPE.”