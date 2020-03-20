Mexico foreign minister urges U.S. to keep border open for trade, work

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday that he held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and proposed that the two countries keep their shared border open for commerce and work, even as they seek to combat the coronavirus.

Writing on Twitter, Ebrard said he had proposed that the measures the countries took to fight coronavirus “do not paralyze economic activity” and that his suggestions had been met with a “good disposition”.