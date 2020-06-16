Mexico and U.S. extend border travel ban for 30 days: Mexico foreign ministry
FILE PHOTO: A highway sign near the U.S.-Mexico border displays information after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that he will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in San Diego, California, U.S., April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States have extended restrictions on non-essential travel across their shared border for 30 days, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel, Writing by Daina Beth Solomon