May 21, 2020 / 2:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

Michigan Governor Whitmer reopens auto showrooms and retail by appointment

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer addresses the media about the flooding along the Tittabawassee River, after several dams breached, in downtown Midland, Michigan, U.S., May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday she signed a series of executive orders re-opening sectors of the economy across the state, including allowing retail and auto showrooms to resume operations by appointment.

Whitmer also said she was likely to extend the state’s stay-at-home order in coming days.

She made the announcements ahead of a visit by President Donald Trump to a Ford Motor Co(F.N) plant in Michigan making ventilators needed for COVID-19 patients.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Ben Klayman; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

