Trump marks 100,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths milestone on Twitter

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes from Air Force One as he returns to Washington after travel to the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., May 27, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump marked the coronavirus pandemic milestone of 100,000 U.S. deaths in a Twitter post on Thursday, a day after the threshold was reached and his silence noted.

“We have just reached a very sad milestone with the coronavirus pandemic deaths reaching 100,000. To all of the families & friends of those who have passed, I want to extend my heartfelt sympathy & love for everything that these great people stood for & represent. God be with you!” Trump said.