U.S. National Guard chief tests negative for coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chief of the U.S. National Guard tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, in his second negative test since receiving a positive result at a routine screening before a Saturday national security meeting at the White House, the Guard said.

“Thank you to all who have expressed concern for my health and safety,” General Joseph Lengyel, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said in a statement. “I am happy to continue to focus on the efforts of the 46,000 Guardsmen and women who are battling this pandemic in the 50 states, three territories and District of Columbia.”