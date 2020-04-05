Trump says thousands of military to be sent to help states battle coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence for the daily coronavirus task force briefing as Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, waits onstage in the press briefing room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 4, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday the U.S. government would be deploying thousands military personnel to states to help them deal with the coronavirus epidemic.

“We’re going to be adding a tremendous amount of military to help,” Trump said in a daily briefing with reporters.

He added that 1,000 military personnel are being sent to New York City, including military doctors and nurses.