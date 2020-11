FILE PHOTO: Minnesota Governor Tim Walz speaks about a change in charges to the officers involved in the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in St Paul, Minnesota, U.S. June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday ordered all restaurants and bars to halt in-person dining, fitness and entertainment centers to close and youth sports to be canceled for four weeks.

The order, which begins on Saturday, comes as the state saw 67 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the most since the pandemic began, according to the state’s health department.