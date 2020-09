FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies during a Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress, in Washington, DC, U.S., September 24, 2020. Drew Angerer/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told reporters on Wednesday that he and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had made a lot of progress in their discussions on coronavirus aid.

Separately, in a statement, Pelosi said that she and Mnuchin “found areas where we are seeking further clarification” in talks that will continue on possible legislation.