FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before the Senate Finance Committee during a hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is in a closed-door meeting on Monday with Senate Republicans to discuss existing legislation responding to the coronavirus outbreak “and more,” a source familiar with the meeting said.