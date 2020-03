FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the President's FY2021 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday that Republican and Democratic senators and Trump administration negotiators were nearing a deal on a coronavirus stimulus bill.

“I think we’re very close,” Mnuchin told reporters, while shuttling between offices in the U.S. Capitol. “We’re trying to finish it up tonight,” he said.