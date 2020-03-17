Business News
March 17, 2020 / 7:27 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Mnuchin: Proposed economic relief could put $1 trillion into U.S. economy

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin answer questions during the Trump administration?s daily coronavirus briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin estimated that the economic measures President Donald Trump’s administration has proposed to deal with the effects of the coronavirus crisis would pump $1 trillion into the U.S. economy.

“We have put a proposal on the table that would inject $1 trillion into the economy,” he said on Tuesday after meeting with Republican senators. “Let me just say this is a combination of loans. This is a combination of direct checks to individuals. This is combination of creating liquidity for small businesses.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and David Morgan; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below